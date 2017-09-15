SITE CLEARED FOR BIO OIL

Over 7-hundred hectares of land has been cleared for Cassava plantation that will be used to make bio oils in Kawambwa district.

This came to light when Luapula Province Minister Nickison Chilangwa visited the site.

Mr. Chilangwa is happy that hundreds of jobs will be created for the local people once the project gets under way.

And Sunbird Site Manager Venkata Ravi told the Minister that the clearing process will be done by next year.

Zambia has capacity- Parmley

Visiting Lord Mayor Alderman of London, Andrew Parmley says there is a lot of capacity for Zambia and Britain to continue developing their trade relationships.

Dr Parmley says Britain will remain supportive of Zambia in many areas, such as the development of renewable energies, developing the copper industry and the continued diversification of the economy, among others.

He says his country has also set aside funds for export finance for Zambia.

Dr Parmley says requests for assistance, with the right infrastructural projects that Zambia needs will be supported at a very preferential rate.

And Dr Parmley says the trade relationship between Zambia and Britain has not been affected in any way following the exit of the UK from the EU.

The Lord Mayor of London was responding to questions from journalists, at the residence of the British High Commissioner in Lusaka today.

And British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Hamilton has reiterated various stakeholders’ call for dialogue in the country.

He has commended the role that the Commonwealth has played in the process but says dialogue cannot be left to the Commonwealth but has to be delivered by the Zambian population as a whole.