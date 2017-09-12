SITHEMBILE’S DEATH SADDENS GRZ

Government is saddened by the death of the Zambia Daily Mail Sub-Editor Sithembile Siwawa who passed away two days after giving birth.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Kampamba Mulenga who is also Chief Government Spokesperson says the media has lost a journalist with a promising future.

Ms Mulenga said this in a statement released to ZNBC News in Lusaka.

The Minister has since conveyed her condolences to the bereaved Siwawa and Zulu families and has wished them God’s comfort in this difficult moment.

She has also extended the message of condolences to the staff and management at Zambia Daily Mail and the media fraternity at large.