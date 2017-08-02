Police charge Siwale with murder

Police have charged Peter Siwale, 33, who allegedly shot dead his wife, Charity Namukoko, together with her alleged lover, Andrew Chibesa with 2 counts of murder.

Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo has confirmed the development in a statement to ZNBC news in Lusaka today.

Ms. Katongo said Siwale, a resident of Meanwood area, is expected to appear in court soon.

Siwale allegedly committed the offence last Friday, July 28, 2017, at his home, before handing himself over to the police.

Chibesa has since been put to rest, while burial for Namukoko is expected to take place.