Small-scale farmers applaud govt

The Small-Scale Farmers Association says the initiative by Government to work on feeder roads in rural areas has come at a right time.

Association President Frank Kayula says this is because improving infrastructure in rural areas is important for the growth of Agriculture.

Dr. Kayula says when the feeder roads are worked on, it will be cheaper for vehicles to move on the roads and the cost of production will also be reduced.

He has however appealed to Government to extend the development to most critical areas in Western, North western and Luapula provinces.

Dr. Kayula was speaking to ZNBC news in telephone interview.

He was reacting to government’s signing of a 200-million-dollar loan with the World Bank to be used on feeder roads across country.