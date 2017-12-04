Small-scale farmers secure loan

National Union for Small Scale Farmers -Director General Frank Kayula says the union has secured a Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand kwacha loan from Entrepreneur’s Financial Center Zambia for small scale farmers.

Dr. Kayula says the loan will help enhance productivity among small scale farmers.

He says small scale farmers of Chibombo have gone into partnership with Food Lovers for supplying the chain stores with food stuffs.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kayula has called on the government to speed up the activation of the E voucher cards.