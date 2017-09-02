Some PF members want Mutati out

The Patriotic Front Leadership in Eastern Province has presented a petition to the party Secretary General demanding the resignation of Minister of Finance Felix Mutati from his Ministerial position.

Eastern Province PF Vice Chairperson Godwin Phiri says Mr. Mutati who is also MMD president has allegedly been on a tour to revamp the MMD with a mission to destabilise the PF in the province.

Mr. Phiri was speaking when he presented a petition to PF Secretary General Davies Mwila at the PF Secretariat this morning.

And Mr. Mwila said he will present the petition to President Edgar Lungu and the Central Committee.