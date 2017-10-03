Speed up paying contractors-LUNGU

President Edgar Lungu has instructed Minister of Finance Felix Mutati to expedite the process of paying contractors and suppliers.

The President is of the view that this will help accelerate the ongoing infrastructure projects across the country.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda disclosed this in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

Mr. Chanda says the President is happy that the Ministry of Finance has so far done well in dismantling the debt.

He said President Lungu wants all the projects going on to be completed before embarking on new ones.

Meanwhile, President Lungu will on Wednesday inspect works on the Construction of the Kafue Gorge Lower hydro power station by Syno Hydro Corporation.

Mr. Chanda said the Head of State will be accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming.

He said the construction of the two billion United States dollars hydro power station is as a result of the President’s resolve to help the country have enough energy for domestic use as well as for export.

Mr. Chanda also said President Lungu will soon inspect expansion works at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

He said the construction of airports, roads, hospitals, schools and other infrastructure will promote economic growth across the country.

And Mr. Chanda has told ZNBC News that the Head of state has instructed the Road Transport and Safety Agency -RTSA- to ensure that the country’s roads are free of avoidable accidents.

Mr. Chanda said the President does not only want to build roads but wants the Roads to be safe.