“SPOUSE KILLINGS SAD”

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili is saddened with the increase in number of spouse killings in the country.

In an Interview with ZNBC news in Lusaka, Reverend Sumaili said it is unfortunate that couples in the country have resorted to killing one another than resolving matters amicably.

She says it is important that couples turn to God to seek guidance whenever they encounter problems in their marriages.

Reverend Sumaili has since called on couples to always allow God to intervene in marriages.

The Minister’s remarks follow the recent number of spouse killings in the country.

Meanwhile Police have launched a manhunt for a businessman of Chipata who is alleged to have shot his 19-year-old son for wearing his mother’s trousers.

Eastern Province Police Deputy Commissioner Sharon Zulu says Martin Mwale of Kapata Township is reported to have shot his son, Martin Junior following a dispute.

Ms. Zulu says the deceased was found wearing his mother’s trousers and that his father was angered and shot him on the left thigh after a confrontation.

She says the matter was reported to the police by Shadreck Mwale, elder brother of the deceased.

Ms. Zulu says Martin Junior was later rushed to the hospital where he died around 01:45 hours on Thursday.