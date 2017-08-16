Stakeholders OK HIV Compulsory Testing

Stakeholders in Lusaka have welcomed the presidential pronouncement to make HIV testing compulsory in Zambia.

Treatment Advocacy and Literacy Campaign Director Felix Mwanza says this will help government achieve the 90.90.90 target by 2020 of reducing HIV by 90 per cent.

Mr. Mwanza adds that it is important that government strengthens community and counseling centres and other organizations involved in issues dealing with HIV testing to educate people going for testing.

Meanwhile, Sexual reproduction and rights activist, Brian Kayongo says the measure is a good initiative.

He says this will increase the number of people that will know their status and be put on treatment to reduce the spread of HIV in Zambia.

And National AIDS Council Director General Kamoto Mbewe has welcomed the compulsory HIV testing, counseling and treatment of HIV.

Dr Mbewe says the initiative will help people easily access treatment.

He says NAC will work closely with Government in implementing the policy measure.