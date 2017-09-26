State House cheered by progress in Muchinga

State house is happy with the pace at which infrastructure projects are moving in Muchinga Province.

Special Assistant to the President for Project Implementation and Monitoring Andrew Chellah has said this after inspecting various projects in the province.

Mr. Chellah says he is happy that the construction works on the 50 million US dollars Chinsali General Hospital being undertaken by China National Complete Engineering Corporation is moving on well.

And China National Complete Engineering Corporation Xutong Ching said construction of Chinsali General Hospital is ahead of schedule.

Mr. Xutong said the project which is a design and build also include equipping the health facility with all the medical equipment and training the staff on how to use the equipment after the project has been handed over to the Government.

And Mr. Chellah is happy that works on the six-storey building for the Provincial administration in Muchinga being carried out by China Jiangxi have resumed.

The contractor has assured Mr. Chellah that all the remaining works will be completed before December this year and the building will be handed over to the Government by January 2018.

This followed the release of 2.4 million Kwacha by the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure development for the completion of the Provincial administration building in Muchinga Province.

And Mr. Chellah has directed contractors to ensure that they do not ignore the awarding of 20 percent works to local contractors for every project that Government gives them.

Mr. Chellah said subcontracting of 20 percent works to the local contractors is what will make the local contractors to grow and also increase the circulation of money in the economy.

Mr. Chellah was in Muchinga to check on Government projects.