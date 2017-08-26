State House dispels assertions

State House has dispelled assertions that it directed the police to stop the opposition UPND from holding prayers and membership card renewal exercise.

Presidential Aide Amos Chanda says he regrets the development and that upon learning of the situation, he engaged the police and the matter has been resolved.

He says State House does not instruct the police on what to do but that the public must appreciate that police work under pressure and this time around they used wrong judgement.

Mr. Chanda has since called on political stakeholders and the opposition to exercise responsibility and engage the police in a civil manner to add to the political stability of the country.

He said this during a Media briefing held at Twangale park in Lusaka.

Meanwhile Mr. Chanda said the invocation of article 31 is yielding results.

He noted that arson cases that were rampant across the country have reduced and that the police are recording fewer cases of attempted destruction of public institutions.

And the PF has distanced itself from Police action which led to the cancellation of Thanksgiving Prayers by the Opposition UPND.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the party is not allergic to prayer.

Mr. Mwila says as a matter of fact, it has been the PF’s consistent prayer that a day will come when the Opposition UPND would understand the need for Prayer in a Christian Nation.

He says it is a matter of public knowledge that in the Past, the UPND have refused to join the rest of the nation in matters of prayer.

Mr. Mwila says the opposition have politicised 18th October, which President EDGAR LUNGU declared as a public holiday, dedicated to prayer, fasting and reconciliation.

Mr. Mwila has further challenged the UPND not to shun this year’s October 18th National Prayers, Fasting and Reconciliation.

The PF Secretary General has also announced the appointment of Chungu Bwalya, MP, as Acting Provincial Chairperson for Northern Province, following Mr. Felix Mfula’s appointment into Foreign Service.

Mr. Mwila said this in a statement availed to ZNBC News by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda.