STATE HOUSE EXPLAINS SCOTLAND’S VISIT TO HH

State House says Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland’s second visit to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema at Mukobeko Correctional Facility in Kabwe is because of matters that arose when she presented her Report to President Edgar Lungu.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda says the report was based on the meeting that Mrs. Scotland had with Mr. Hichilema.

Mr. Chanda told Journalists in Lusaka that at the right time the visiting Secretary General of the Commonwealth will brief the media on her visit to Zambia.

Mrs. Scotland is in Zambia for a series of meetings with various players regarding issues of promoting gender equality and peace among others.