STATE RELEASES K300,000 TO HANDBALLERS

Government has released 300,000 Kwacha to the Handball Association of Zambia to facilitate for the National team’s travel for the under 20 women’s Africa cup in Ivory Coast.

Minister of Sports Moses Mawere says the association has also be given 20 thousand Kwacha from the national sports council.

Mawere says the under 20 handball team will depart for Ivory coast in the early hours of tomorrow.

He says the handball team will reschedule its fixtures to later dates.

The cash strapped Handball Association were on the verge of being penalized for not participating at the Under 20 women’s Africa cup that started yesterday in Ivory coast due to lack of funds.

The handball team was today scheduled to play Senegal but the game has been moved to a later date.