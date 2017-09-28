Stock your shelves-Agro dealers urged

Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya has urged all agro dealers to stock up various farm inputs ahead of the 2017/2018 farming season.

Ms Siliya says this will encourage diversification of the agriculture sector in line with the Seventh Nation Development Plan.

She has also urged agro dealers to abide by the code of conduct enshrined in the Memorandum of Understanding that will be signed.

The Minister said this in a speech read on her behalf by the acting Agriculture Permanent Secretary Peter Lungu at a meeting in Lusaka today.

Ms Siliya said agro dealers should sell the inputs at a profitable but reasonable price to allow farmers to have access to the inputs.

She also disclosed that the number of agro dealers have increased from 300 to 1200.

And Smart Zambia National Coordinator Martin Mtonga said the company working with the ministry of agriculture and various stakeholders will cover all the districts in the country under the farmers input support program e-voucher.