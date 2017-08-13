STOP IT! – CHIEF KASOMA LUNGA

Chief Kasoma Lunga of the Unga people in Lunga District, Luapula province has admonished his subjects for practicing witchcraft on servants of God.

The traditional leader says there is an increase in the number of wizards bewitching Catholic priests in his Chiefdom.

He has warned all witches and wizards to throw away their charms because God will punish them if they use them on Priests.

The Chief says it is a blessing to have a priest within the Community and pleaded with the residents to take their witchcraft elsewhere.

He was speaking at Lunga sub parish during the ordination service for 32-year-old Steven Chamba as parish priest.

And Chief Kasoma Lunga cautioned his subjects against asking for money from the new ordained priest because his Job is to lead them to salvation.

Meanwhile Father Chamba said it was his desire to spiritually serve the community in Lunga.

And during the same event, Minister of Community Development, Emerine Kabanshi urged the church to continue working with Government to foster development.

She also advised the local authority to give one of the houses which are under construction to Catholic priests because they are having accommodation problems.