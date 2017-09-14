Stray lion terrorizes Siavonga

A stray lion has killed twelve cattle in Nasyongo Village in Chief Sinadambwe’s area in Siavonga District.

The stray lion has caused panic in the area as villagers fear for their lives and livestock.

Sinadambwe Ward Councillor Ostern Hamyongwa disclosed this in an interview with ZNBC News in Chief Sinadambwe.

The civic leader has disclosed that the presence of the lion has made people to stop cultivating their fields for fear of being attacked.

Mr. Hamyongwa said school going children also have never been to school since schools opened on Monday for fear of being attacked.

He appealed to the Ministry of Tourism and Arts through the National Parks and Wildlife Authority to quickly move in the area and get rid of the lion before it begins to claim people’s lives.