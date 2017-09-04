Sub contract locals- China Jiangx told

Government will engage China Jiangx the contractor working on the Ndola Kitwe dual carriage way to sub contract local contractors in the 397 million kwacha project.

Copperbelt province minister Bowman Lusambo said China Jiangxi is yet to implement president Edgar Lungu directive to engage twenty percent of the sub contractors as locals.

Mr Lusambo said he will engage the Kitwe mayor and DC to see how the local contractors can be brought into the project.

The Copperbelt minister said China Jiangxi revealed to him that they had already sub contracted non locals before the president’s directive.

Mr Lusambo said this after touring the Kitwe Chingola dual carriage way road works between Wusakile to Mukuba pension house in Kitwe.

The Copperbelt minister further said this project is on going until 2018 and that local contractors need to benefit from the money that the PF government has pumped in.

The Ndola Kitwe dual carriage way road project started in 2012 and China Jiangxi contractors is remaining with 4.2 kilomenters to complete the works..