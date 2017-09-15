Supersport 0-0 Zesco United

SuperSport United were held to a 0-0 draw by Zesco United in 2017 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal first-leg match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.

Zesco will host South African side SuperSport in the second-leg game which will be played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola next week Saturday.

Matsatsantsa enjoyed more possession in the opening stages of the match as they looked to penetrate the Zega Mambo defence.

The visitors thought they had taken a surprise lead when Maybin Kalengo fired past SuperSport goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

However, the Zesco marksman was ruled offside by Gabonese match referee Eric Otogo-Castane 12 minutes into the match.

SuperSport winger Thuso Phala played a good cross into the Zesco box in the 36th minute, but Zesco keeper Jacob Banda punched the ball away.

Matsatsantsa were struggling to penetrate the visitors’ backline, while Jeremy Brockie was tightly marked by the Zega Mambo defence.

At the other end, Jackson Were tried to beat Williams with a shot from out the box with four minutes left before halftime.

However, the South African international denied the Zesco striker and the score was 0-0 at the interval.

Kalengo should have put Zesco into the lead four minutes after the restart, but he failed to score with only the keeper to beat.

With his side struggling to create chances, SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler introduced Dove Wome in the 69th minute.

However, it was Zesco who looked dangerous when pushing forward towards the end of the encounter.

Mischeck Chaila unleashed a well-taken shot in the 79th minute and Zesco attacker’s effort was tipped over the crossbar by Williams.

SuperSport tried to push for a late goal, but Zesco stood firm in the closing stages and the game ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

SuperSport (0) 0

Zesco (0) 0

SuperSport: Williams, Kekana, Daniels, Gould, Modiba, Letsholonyane, Furman, Phala, Mnyamane (Wome 69′), Grobler (Mbule 77′), Brockie

Zesco: Banda, Silwimba, Owino, Musekwa, Kapumbu, Chaila, Mtonga, Daka (Kambole 81′), Ching’andu, Kalengo (Kasiyre 88′), Were.

