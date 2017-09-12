Support government’s efforts – WINA

Vice President Inonge Wina has called on the people of Itezhi tezhi to support government’s efforts in developing the area.

Addressing Itezhi Tezhi residents at a rally organised to dram up support for PF candidate in the Itezhi Tezhi council chairperson by-eletion, Namakau Kaingu, Mrs. Wina said the area has lagged behind because the opposition parliamentarian does not want to work with government.

The Vice President said the PF administration deserves support because it has started a number of development projects in Itezhi tezhi, citing roads, a power plant, a modern hospital and a state-of-art Airport.

Mrs. Wina says the various projects will help boost the economic landscape of the area.

And Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has urged voters to mend the existing gap between the people and government by voting for a candidate who will have a direct link to government.

Dr Chilufya said government is starting the construction of a modern hospital which will cater for the growing population in Itezhi tezhi.

Others present were, Minister of Justice Given Lubinda, Minister in the office of the vice president Sylvia Chalikosa, Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga and Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe.