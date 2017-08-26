Intensify teaching of practical subjects- First Lady

First Lady Esther Lungu has urged school authorities to intensify the teaching of practical subjects such as Wood Work, metal work and Agriculture Science.

Mrs. Lungu says pupils need to be equipped with necessary practical skills to enable them effectively contribute to National development once they leave school.

She says Government’s education policy that enables pupils spend sixty percent of their learning time at school on practical work is commendable.

The First lady said this in Kitwe today during a fundraising event at Saint Johns Convent School in Kitwe today.

This was in a speech read on her behalf by Kwacha PF Member of Parliament Joe Malanji.

And Mrs. Lungu donated 50 Thousand kwacha to Saint John Convent School to be used for the construction of a multipurpose school hall which will cost over One point Six million Kwacha.

And Mr. Malanji also pledged ten thousand Kwacha towards the initiative.

Earlier, school Parents Teachers Association Chairperson John Kangwa thanked the First Lady for her support to the school.

Meanwhile, Government has called for the establishment of a robust skills development programme to spur development in the country.

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Margret Mwanakatwe says this will be key in growing small and medium entrepreneurship sectors.

And Mrs. Mwanakatwe has hailed stakeholders complementing its efforts in providing quality education in the country.

She says government values stakeholders’ role in the provision of quality education.

Ms Mwanakatwe was speaking when she officiated at the Zambia Institute of Marketing-ZIM- graduation ceremony in Lusaka.

This was in a speech read for her by Assistant Director Domestic Trade Sunday Chikoti.

And ZIM president Evans Muhanga has appealed to government to begin recruiting marketers to work as trade attaches in Zambian foreign missions to foster trade and commerce.