Teachers cautioned against politics

General Education Permanent Secretary Henry Tukombe has cautioned teachers on the Copperbelt against engaging in partisan politics.

Mr. Tukombe says erring teachers will not be spared.

The Permanent Secretary says he is aware of some teachers on the Copperbelt who are active in politics and defaming the PF administration.

He says all teachers as Civil servants must remain loyal and dedicated to the government of the day.

Mr. Tukombe was speaking in Mufulira when he addressed teachers at the Mufulira College of education.

And Mr. Tukombe has urged teachers and learners to desist from examination malpractice.

He said teachers and learners must handle this year’s examinations in a transparent and profession manner.