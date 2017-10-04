Teachers Day calls for rededication- Simuntala

The Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia – BETUZ- has called on teachers to exhibit the highest standard of professionalism and help government achieve its education agenda.

BETUZ General Secretary Jeffry Simuntala says Government has embarked on a vigorous countrywide agenda of improving education standards in the country.

Mr. Simuntala says it is important that Teachers as they celebrate Teachers day tomorrow they should rededicate themselves to duty.

He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News ahead of Teachers Day which falls on Thursday under the theme “Teaching in freedom empowering teachers”.

And Rock View University has provided 1-Thousand scholarships to Teachers so that they train in a field of their choice.

The scholarships will cost tRock View University 7.5 million Kwacha.

Rockview Registrar Kondwani Longwe said the gesture is in line with Teachers day.

Mr. Longwe said the scholarship will be given on first come first serve basis.

He said Rockview University will have stands during Thursday’s Teacher’s day celebration where teachers should find out how to apply.