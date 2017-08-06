South Africa’s preparations for the Kenya 2018 African Nations Championship -Chan first leg of the third and final round qualifier against Zambia has suffered a major setback.

This is after ten players have been withdraw from the squad by their respective clubs.

“Amazulu, Highlands Park, Supersport United and Orlando Pirates have all recalled their players: Boalefa Pule, Ayabulela Konqobe, Michael Morton, Mothobi Mvala, Siyabonga Nhlapo, Denwin Farmer, Cole Alexander, Teboho Mokoena and Tercious Malepe, while Riyaad Norodien is out injured.”

Supersport reports that the ten players withdrawn from Bafana Bafana squad are from Amazulu, Highlands Park, Supersport United and Orlando Pirates.

The Bafana Bafana technical team is now working on the replacements ahead of the clash on Saturday, 12 August 2017 at Buffalo City Stadium in East London.

The return leg will be played the following weekend Saturday, 19 August 2017 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia.