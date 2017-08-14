TEVETA warns against misuse funds

Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo has warned Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training -TEVET- to desist from misusing skills development funds.

Professor Luo says she will not allow TEVET to misappropriate funds meant for the development of human skills in trade training centers.

The Minister says it was shocking for TEVET to ask for approval to use the TEVET skills development funds to host conferences and pay board members sitting allowances.

She explains that government is focused on using the funds to develop human skills in the country.

Professor has LUO advised trade institutions to use the funds to purchase modern equipment.

This Minister said this at a workshop on the utilisation of TEVET funds at Mika Convention Centre.