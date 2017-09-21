THERESA MAY applauds LUNGU

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May has praised President Edgar Lungu for spearheading Zambia’s robust efforts against human trafficking, forced labour and child marriages.

Speaking at high level side on the Eradication of Modern Slavery, Forced Labour and Human Trafficking at the United Nations, Mrs May encouraged President Lungu to press ahead with the impressive efforts the country is putting in so far.

The United Kingdom Prime Minister has since pledged her country’s support to Zambia.

And special assistant for press and public relations Amos Chanda said the United Kingdom Prime Minister has assured President Lungu of her commitment to supporting Zambia in fight against modern slavery and other vices.

And President Lungu said government has remained concerned that the country has become a source of transit and destination for men, women and children subjected to forced labour and modern slavery.

He said the trafficking which is occurring within the country’s borders involves victims usually being sourced from vulnerable communities especially in rural areas.

President Lungu however informed Mrs May that government has put in place measures to redress the vice which include enacting a robust human trafficking legislation in 2008 whose aim is to eradicate all forms of trafficking by providing for the prosecution of offenders and the rehabilitation of victims.

President Lungu said government has welcomed the convening of the meeting of the United Nations 2010 global action plan to combat trafficking.

He said Zambia is looking forward to the adoption of the outcome document by the general assembly which has emphasized the need to intensify international cooperation which includes capacity building and technical assistance for developing countries.