Thieves steal from Mwense DC’s office

Unknown people have broken into Mwense District Commissioner’s office and Stolen goods worth over 28 thousand Kwacha.

Both Luapula province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila and Mwense District Commissioner Geofrey Chipampata have confirmed the development to ZANIS in Mwense.

According to the police commissioner, the thieves entered the District Commissioner’s office through the roof after cutting one iron sheet from the toilet which is attached to the DC’s office.

The stolen goods include a Plasma Television set, DSTV decoder, set of Computers from the secretary’s office, an electric fan, adapters and window curtains among others.

And Mr. Chipampata who described the incident as unfortunate said the theft has left his office paralyzed.

He has since appealed to the Provincial Permanent secretary’s office to look into the matter urgently.

Police have since launched investigations to bring culprits to book.