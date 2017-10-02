Thieves steal medicine from clinic

Unknown people have broken into the Kamwanya rural health post building in Mpika district stealing a number of medical items.

The burglary has been confirmed by Muchinga province police commissioner Godwin Phiri.

Mr. Phiri said the theft occurred over the weekend around 01:00 hours on Sunday.

The police commissioner said the thieves got away with several medicines, 24 bars of soap, two small lamp batteries, three buckets, a wheel barrow, a pocket of cement, a small solar panel, among others.

Mr. Phiri says the value of the property stolen is not yet ascertained.

Meanwhile, seven employees of Sunshare company limited in Mpika district of Muchinga province have been arrested in connection with the theft of 43 by 50 kilogram bags of cement.

According to Muchinga police commissioner the incident happened over the weekend around 03:00 hours and was reported to the police 30 minutes after the theft.

Police have since recovered the 43 bags of cement and 7 employees have since been arrested.