Threat to food security irk AU

The African Union Commission says it is worried with the threat poised on the continent’s food security follows the infestation of the fall armyworms which have affected 25 key food-producing countries including Zambia.

AU Commission Deputy Chairperson Thomas Kwesi Quartey says he is concerned that despite efforts to manage the fall armyworms, the pests have continued spreading to other countries.

He says the Commission has so far engaged the Food and Agriculture Organisation -FAO- of the United Nations to help with technical support.

Mr. Quartey also says there is need to create awareness across the continent and mobilise political leaders to act at National level.

He was speaking during a media conference at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia held to update Member States on the infestation of the fall armyworms.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC News by first Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambia Embassy in Addis Ababa Ethiopia Inutu Mwanza.