Threats of nuclear war sadden LUNGU

President Edgar Lungu says Zambia is saddened with the escalating threats of nuclear war despite the country signing the nuclear weapons ban treaty in July this year.

President Lungu says Zambia is looking forward to seeing that the treaty ban on nuclear weapon is effected and world security is guaranteed.

The Head of States says recent events in the Korean Peninsula are a source of concern to Zambia and called upon the concerned nations to de-escalate the tensions and to commit to a path of peace.

He says Zambia’s long-standing position on nuclear weapons is that they are a source of insecurity to the people

President Lungu said this during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly summit in New York.

The theme for this session is focusing; “On People; Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for all on a Sustainable Planet’.

President Lungu said the theme presents the world with an opportunity to evaluate the existing multilateral approaches to address the challenges affecting the people which are posing threats to social economic development and internal peace and security

The Head of State also said there is need to develop innovative approaches and responses to challenges of terrorism, climate change, nuclear weapons and HIV/AIDS

He said in a globalised and inter dependant world no country, wealthy or powerful can resolve all the challenges single handedly.

President Lungu called on world leaders to find common solutions which will require a strong United Nations backing.