TIKA pledges more development

The Turkish Co-operation and Co-ordination Agency -TIKA- has pledged to increase development co-operation with Zambia in health, education and agriculture.

TIKA Head of Middle East and Africa Department, Keman Ozdemir says Zambia is among African countries earmarked to benefit from capacity building.

Ms Ozdemir says TIKA’s main project in the health sector is to provide medical equipment to African countries including Zambia to ensure that hospitals provided effective service delivery.

She has said this in Ankara during a visit to the TIKA offices by a five-member delegation of Ministry of Health specialists and a World Bank Zambia official.

The delegation was accompanied by Chargé d’ Affaires of Zambia in Turkey, Bwalya Nondo.

And Ministry of Health Director-Special Duties, Mpuma Kamanga, who was delegation leader said government is in a hurry to improve the health status of the people.

This is contained in a press statement issued by First Secretary Press at the Zambian embassy in Turkey, Jerry Munthali.