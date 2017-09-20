Togo to hold referendum on presidential limit

Togo will hold a referendum to decide on the politically divisive issue of presidential term limits following weeks of intense protests by opposition parties, the Reuters news agency reports.

It says that the vote will be held within days and that it would also include other constitutional reforms.

Opposition parties had boycotted a parliamentary that would have enabled the changes, meaning that the vote fell short of the 4/5ths majority.

Drama Dramani, the head of parliament, told legislators that the people will have the final word on the constitutional changes:

You have voted for the revision of the constitution but it’s the people who will decide by referendum in the next few days.”

Opposition parties are pushing for a two-term limit presidential limit but also want President Faure Gnassingbé, who has been in power since 2005, to step down.

He became president after the death of his father, Gnassingbé Eyadema, who had been at the helm for 38 years.

The opposition want to see the end for what they call the “Gnassingbé dynasty”.