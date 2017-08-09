TOPSTAR CUTS PRICE FOR DECODERS

Topstar has reduced the price of its decoders to 99 Kwacha from 199 Kwacha under the Yafika campaign.

Top star sales director Cliff Sichone says the reduction of the set top box is because of government subsidizing the price.

Mr. Sichone says Top star is committed to ensuring that Zambian citizens benefit from the TV digital migration programme being rolled out across the country.

He said the yafika campaign will see more towns connected to topstar signal.

Mr. Sichone also disclosed that under phase 2 and 3 of digital migration over 72 transmission sites will be erected.

He said Topstar will play the role of a public signal distributor in Zambia and ensure that digital television signal is distributed across the country.

Mr. Sichone also disclosed that top star during the Just ended agricultural and commercial show sold over 1-thousand set top boxes.