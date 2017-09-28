You are here
Home > Business > Tourism growing-Minister

Tourism growing-Minister

by - 0189

 

 

Tourism Minister Charles Banda says the local tourism sector has continued recording positive growth.

 

Mr. Banda says government has prioritised Tourism among key growth sectors highlighted in the Seventh National Development Plan.

 

He says the PF administration is working at ensuring tourism remains a fundamental economical sphere in the country.

 

Mr Banda was speaking in Lusaka during commemorations to mark World Tourism Day.

 

The World Tourism day was celebrated under the theme, sustainable tourism a tool for development.

 

Robert Mwanza
http://www.znbc.co.zm

Similar Articles

ZRA extends amnesty again

0715

VEEP dates Itezhi Tezhi

01106

Leave a Reply

Top