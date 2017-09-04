Traditional leaders vital for development-WINA

Acting President Inonge Wina says traditional leaders play a vital role in fostering development in the newly created rural districts across the country.

Mrs. Wina says Government will engage traditional leaders to provide land for investors who have shown interest to set up industries in the rural districts.

She says the PF Government is anxious to take development to the newly created districts with the backing of traditional leaders.

The Acting President was speaking when she met Seven Chiefs from Muchinga Province in Mpika district this afternoon.

Mrs. Wina said she wants government to replicate developmental processes that the Chinese Government used to develop most rural areas in that country.

And Chief Luchembe said traditional leaders have confidence in the PF Government and have pledged total support towards the move to develop rural districts.

The Traditional Leader added that Government should not be discouraged with prophets of doom who are going round making empty promises.

He said traditional leaders will however embrace all leaders even those from the opposition but will continue working with the Government to spur development.

Meanwhile Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela says Government has received about Two Hundred million dollars from the world bank to develop newly created districts.

Mr. Chitotela said the funds will also be used to construct secondary schools to reduce the long distances pupils cover to access secondary education in the new districts.