Trial for UPND cadres fail to take off

Trial has failed to take off in a case where Eleven UPND cadres are charged with the offence of obstruction of police officers.

This is because one of the suspects and the prosecutor handling the matter were not before the court.

The suspects include William Banda, Gilbert Liswaniso, UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema’s press Secretary Brian Mwiinga and others.

In this matter, it is alleged that the suspects obstructed police officers when they tried to stop them from arresting Mr. Hichilema on April 10, 2017.

Lusaka Magistrate Fides Hamaundu noted that trial has delayed starting and urged parties to be present during the next court sitting.