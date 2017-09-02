TSC to discipline erring officers

The Teaching Service Commission has expressed disappointment at the ill conduct of some senior education officials in Lusaka province.

Teaching Service Commission Chairperson Stanley M’hango says the commission will not hesitate to discipline erring officers irrespective of their positions.

Mr. M’hango says government is pumping a lot of money into the education sector hence the need for stakeholders such as teachers to put more efforts to improve pupils’ performance.

He also says teachers should not engage in partisan politics but work with the government of the day.

Mr. M’hango says the commission will not allow public service workers like teachers to engage in politics and frustrate government efforts.

He said this when he addressed District Education Board Secretaries at Kabulonga Girls Secondary School in Lusaka today.

Mr. Mh’ango also said the commission will soon be reviewing the promotion and confirmation criteria so that non-performers are relieved of their duties.

And Lusaka Province acting Provincial Education Offer Grace Sinkolongo has called on teachers to uphold the ethical conduct and work professionally.