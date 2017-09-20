Turkish investors eye energy sector

A Turkish businessman who came to Zambia during the Luapula Expo and Investment Conference has come back with intentions to invest in Zambia.

Manifakture Chief Executive Officer Cagri Tek met Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa at Lusaka’s Intercontinental Hotel.

Mr. Tek told the Luapula Province Minister in a meeting that lasted two hours discussed in detail prospects of investing in Luapula Province.

Mr Tek said he was interested in investing in the energy sector by putting up micro – hydro power producing plants.

He also said he had intentions to invest in agriculture with a huge interest in palm oil and rice farming

Mr. Tek said the transport sector would also be part of his agenda and promised to make Zambia the main supplier of building materials in the region.

And Mr. Chilangwa who made a full presentation on the opportunities and prospects available in Luapula assured Mr. TEK of government’s support.

Mr. Chilangwa said the Province was hungry for investment across the key sectors such as Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Livestock, Energy, Tourism and Mining.

The Minister further explained that Luapula Province had enough land and rainfall suitable for large scale farming