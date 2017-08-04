Two MPs market Zambia in India

Two young Zambian Parliamentarians who are representing the country in India at a young law makers meeting are happy that Zambia remains a shining example of a democratic country in Africa.

Chinsali Central Member of Parliament Kalalwe Mukosa says the young parliamentarians from 22 African countries meeting in India are also happy to learn about Zambia’s peace record.

Mr. Mukosa says it is, however, saddening that some people are giving a negative impression when the world is admiring Zambia’s political system.

Another Young Parliamentarian Yizukanji Siwanzi who is Nakonde Member of Parliament says India has achieved economic emancipation and wants to invest in friendly African countries such as Zambia.

Mr. Siwanzi says India is interested in investing in Zambia more because of the prevailing peace which is a prerequisite for trade and investment.

This came to light when they two legislators called on Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga in New Delhi, India.

And Mrs. Kapijimpanga says it is gratifying to note that young people in Zambia are taking leadership roles.

She says she is confident that the good practices learnt from India will be put to good use for the good of Zambians.

This is contained in a statement made available by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in New Delhi, India, Bangwe Navilley.

Meanwhile, North Western Province Permanent Secretary Ephraim Mateyo has urged all parliamentarians in the region to work with President Edgar Lungu to foster development and unity.

Mr Mateyo says President Lungu has managed to connect all the districts in North Western province to the National grid while major works are being done to develop roads to boost economic growth.

He says there is need for the parliamentarians and people in the region to be practical and appreciate the development strides President Lungu is making in the region.

The Permanent Secretary says government has an elaborate program to change the economic Land scape of the region.

Mr Mateyo was speaking in Solwezi when Minister of General Education Dennis Wanchinga called on him.

And Dr Wanchinga is concerned with the levels of congestion in some schools.

He said this is the reason why government is developing infrastructure so that pupils learn in habitable conditions.

The minister further said he wants to check on all infrastructure under construction and the finished ones to ensure quality works are done.

Dr Wachinga said government after developing infrastructure will now concentrate on improving quality of education and the working tools.

Meanwhile, the Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia – BETUZ- has called for public support in addressing challenges facing schools in various communities.

BETUZ Lusaka Province Deputy Director Joseph Mulenga made the call in Lusaka today when his union donated cement to Hillview Park School in Lusaka’s Chalala area.

Mr Mulenga said BETUZ will continue to be a reliable partner in the delivery of quality education in Zambia.

He said schools need the support of all stakeholders if they are to deliver education effectively.

Mr Mulenga pledged that BETUZ will continue to render help to schools and teaching staff in the delivery of quality education.