U-20 GET DOWN TO BUSINESS

The Zambia U-20 Men’s Football National Team immediately got down to work upon setting up camp in Kitwe ahead of the 2017 Mopani Copper Mines Cosafa championship.

FAZ.COM reports that Assistant coach Kalililo Kakonje led the lads through a loosening session at Nkana Stadium annex signalling the seriousness the technical bench is attaching to the Cosafa assignment.

Kakonje was unfazed by the drizzle that bathed Nkana Stadium as the team got down to business.

The team is shaping for their title defence with the opening match against Uganda on Wednesday at Arthur Davies Stadium at 17:30 hours.

Tickets for the tournament that will be held in Kitwe (Group matches and semis) and Ndola (third and fourth playoffs and final) are available through computicket in Shoprite outlets.

Meanwhile the Malawi U-20 national team has arrived in Zambia ahead of the tournament. Malawi arrived at midday at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and was expected to connect to Kitwe.

2017 COSAFA U20 CHAMPIONSHIP FULL FIXTURE

GROUP STAGE

WEDNESDAY

06/12/17

11h30 Swaziland Vs Malawi

(Arthur Davies)

14h30 Angola Vs Namibia

(Arthur Davies Stadium)

17h30 Zambia Vs Uganda

(Arthur Davies)

THURSDAY

07/12/17

12h00 South Africa vs Mozambique

(Nkana Stadium)

15h00 Lesotho vs Zimbabwe

(Nkana Stadium)

FRIDAY

08/12/17

11h30 Egypt vs Mauritius

(Arthur Davies Stadium)

14h30 Malawi vs Zambia

(Arthur Davies)

17h30 Namibia vs Lesotho

(Arthur Davies Stadium)

SATURDAY

09/12/17

12h00 Mozambique vs Egypt

(Nkana Stadium)

15h00 Angola vs Zimbabwe

(Nkana Stadium)

SUNDAY

10/12/17

12h00 Mauritius vs South Africa

(Nkana Stadium)

15h00 Uganda vs Swaziland

(Nkana Stadium)

MONDAY

11/12/17

12h00 Angola vs Lesotho

(Nkana Stadium)

12h00 Namibia vs Zimbabwe

(Arthur Davies)

15h00 Zambia vs Swaziland

(Nkana Stadium)

15h00 Uganda vs Malawi

(Arthur Davies)

TUESDAY

12/12/17

15h00 South Africa vs Egypt

(Arthur Davies)

15h00 Mozambique vs Mauritius

(Nkana Stadium)

SEMIFINALS

14/12 14h30 Winner Group B vs Best Runner-up Arthur Davies

14/12 17h30 Winner Group A vs Win Grp C Arthur Davies

THIRD-PLACE PLAY-OFF

16/12 10h30 Loser Semi 1 vs Loser Semi 2 Levy Mwanawasa

FINAL

16/12 14h00 Win Semi 1 vs Win Semi 2 Levy Mwanawasa