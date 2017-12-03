U20 arrives at the battle field

The Zambia under 20 national football team has arrived in Kitwe ahead of the 2017 COSAFA under 20 tournament set to kick off on Wednesday.

Under 20 team manager Mwansa Kapyanga has told ZNBC sport in Kitwe that the team which arrived in Kitwe at 13:30 hours is expected to hold its first training session tomorrow morning at Nkana’s training ground.

Kapyanga says the boys are in high spirit and motivated ahead of the tournament.

Zambia face Uganda in the opening match before meeting Swaziland and Malawi in the other group A fixtures.

Coach Numba Mumamba will lead the technical bench together with his assistants Charles Bwale, Perry Mutapa and goal keeper coach Kalililo Kakonje.

Mumamba took over from Beston Chambeshi who won the under 20 Africa cup trophy and led the team to the quarter finals of the world cup earlier this year.

Other participating teams are expected to start arriving in the country tomorrow ahead of the tournament.

And Copperbelt Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says the provincial administration is delighted to host this year’s Under 20 COSAFA tournament.

Lusambo says junior tournaments help the country prepare to host bigger events.

He says the province is ready to host the under 20 COSAFA tournament.

Lusambo has also called on Zambians to turn up in numbers and support the junior national team.

He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC sports news in Lusaka.