U20 ready for Cosafa challenge

Zambia Under 20 National Football team Coach Numba Mumamba says his team has prepared adequately ahead of the COSAFA championship which kicks off on Wednesday on the Copperbelt.

Numba says the boys are in high spirits and described the morale in camp as high.

The Junior Chipolopolo took part in the first training session in Kitwe.

The under 20 coach said the Junior Chipolopolo are not under pressure that is why the technical bench has picked the under 17 team for the tournament.

Numba says picking the under 17 team will encourage the boys to fight for places in the under 20 squad especially that the AFCON qualifiers are around the corner.

He said the tournament will also help the technical bench identify players and scrutinize them to establish those that can compete at the AFCON level.

And Numba disclosed that under 20 player Edward Chilufya has joined the rest of the team in camp.

Zambia has been pitted in group A with Swaziland, Uganda and Malawi.