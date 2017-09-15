UN hails ECL’s Parley address

UN Resident Coordinator Janet Rogan says President Edgar Lungu’s address to the national assembly has tackled real issues affecting the country.

Ms Rogan says the governance component of the 5-point development program has dealt with all the complex issues that have engulfed the country’s governance system since last year’s election.

She is also pleased that the President has given priority to economic and mining diversification which will result in job creation and ultimately poverty reduction.

Ms Rogan has told ZNBC news that the UN will continue to partner with government in various segments of national development such as agriculture, mining and education programs.

Meanwhile, the UN Resident coordinator has hailed the focus on human development evident in the increased social cash transfer allocations and roll out with a focus on reducing vulnerability and inequality amongst the citizens.