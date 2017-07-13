Under 17 shines

The Zambia Under -17 National team came out tops in a training match against academy side Blue Bullets of Mutendere Township that they beat 4-0 at Sunset Stadium.

Goals from Jonathan Kapelembe, Dennis Phiri, Enock Musonda and Michael Kafusha handed the national team a win.

Assistant coach Charles Bwale shuffled players across three streams during the practice match as he searches for the balance in his team ahead of the Cosafa Castle Cup championship in Mauritius.

The technical bench has been fine tuning the U-17 team with the number expected to be down to 20 by the end of the week.

Bwale told Fazfootball.com that the team had made tremendous progress from the time the process to hunt down talent started last month.

“I think looking at the period we have been with these guys, I think we have seen some tremendous progress especially on the aspect of physical conditioning and technique there is some good direction,” he said.

The former Mufulira Wanderers, Nkana and Green Buffaloes star hailed the levels of competition in the Under-17 squad.

Players were drawn from schools competitions and youth leagues across the country.

Zambia’s first Under-17 assignment is the Cosafa Championship in Mauritius where they are drawn in Group B alongside South Africa, Mozambique and Madagascar.

The tournament takes place from July 21-31.