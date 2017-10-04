UNHCR pledges to support Zambia

United Nations High Commission for Refugees-UNHCR- Assistant High Commissioner- Protection, Volker Türk says he will support Zambia to be among pilot projects for the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework- CRRF.

The Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework calls for the protection of refugees and the guarantee of their wellbeing.

Mr. Türk said this during the bilateral meeting with Zambia’s Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo on the sidelines of the UNHCR Excom meeting in Geneva Switzerland.

He said Zambia has been a good example with its refugee programmes and that it is prudent that it is given necessary support.

And Mr. Kampyongo said that the contingency put in place to deal with the influx of refugees into Zambia from the Democratic Republic of Congo needs resources for its successful implement.

He said that resources are needed to make reception facilities habitable as the current condition is not conducive.

Mr. Kampyongo said the contingency plan is already in the implementation phase as asylum seekers are already entering the country.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s Commissioner for Refugees Abdon Mawere said that under the contingency plan, three places have been identified as possible new refugee sites.

Mr. Mawere said the new sites will be in Luapula, Copperbelt and Northern provinces.