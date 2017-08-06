Unite the nation-Clergy challenged

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has challenged the clergy to include messages of national unity and Patriotism in their sermons.

Reverend Sumaili says this is because the church is better placed to promote national unity and patriotism.

Reverend Sumaili has since cautioned the clergy not to be partisan.

Reverend Sumaili was speaking at the induction ceremony of Rodwell Chilembo as Pastor of Apostolic Faith Mission in Zambia Mkushi Congregation.

The minister has also called on the Church to ensure they come up with a strategy and system of how people should rise in various positions within the body of Christ.

And Bishop Jack Musumba of Apostolic Faith Mission has called on government to bring sanity in the church.