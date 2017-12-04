Unity, Communication key-DG

Zambia National Broadcasting Cooperation -ZNBC- Managing Director Richard Mwanza says unity and communication are key in fostering togetherness in marriage.

Mr. Mwanza says marriage should be respected because it is ordained by God.

He was speaking during the wedding ceremony of ZNBC staff Rudo Chirwa and Mulele Samulele in Lusaka.

Mr. Mwanza advised the couple to build their marriage on Christian values and principles.

Meanwhile the Groom’s representative Collins Shamutete urged the newly wed to respect each other.