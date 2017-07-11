UPND MEMBER SENTENCED FOR FORGING

United Party For National Development (UPND) Mudanyama ward councilor in Mwinilunga district Felix Muwema has been sentenced to 36 months imprisonment with hard labor with 48 months suspended for forging a grade 12 school certificate.

Before Magistrate Moses Manengu yesterday was Felix Muwema aged 29 who was charged with forgery contrary to section 356 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offense were that on 31st May, 2016 in Mwinilunga district, Muwema willfully and unlawfully did forge a grade 12 certificate without lawful justification.

On 11th June, 2017 Muwema, appeared for plea and pleaded guilty to the charge and will save a suspended sentence of 48 months with effect from 10th July, 2017.

The forged document has since been forfeited to the state and will be destroyed.