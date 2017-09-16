UPND’s Parley attendance nodded

The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia -EFZ- has commended UPND Members of Parliament for attending Friday’s official opening of Parliament addressed by President Edgar Lungu.

EFZ Executive Director Pukuta Mwanza says it is good that the opposition Parliamentarians heeded the call to be part of the country’s governance system.

Reverend Mwanza says the address by President Lungu has set the tone for dialogue and National Unity.

The EFZ Executive Director says President Lungu’s speech emphasised the need for unity and commitment to patriotism.

He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC news in Lusaka.