Use ZNBC, Lusambo appeals to ZRL

ZNBC Acting Director General Malolela Lusambo has urged Zambia Railways Limited to take advantage of the National broadcaster to encourage transporters to use the rail line to transport their cargo.

Mr. Lusambo says this is in line with President Lungu’s directive to allow transporters of heavy cargo to use rail transport to lengthen the life span of the roads.

He says ZNBC has many channels which Zambia Railways can use to showcase their services to the transporters.

Mr. Lusambo is optimistic that through the corporation between ZNBC and Zambia Railways Limited many people will learn to appreciate.

Mr. Lusambo was speaking when Zambia Railways Limited Chief Executive Officer Christopher Musonda paid a courtesy call on him at Mass Media Complex in Lusaka.

And, Mr. Musonda said his company is ready to work with ZNBC to disseminate to the public and other stakeholders about the operations of the railways.

Mr. Musonda has further revealed that there are several untold stories about Zambia Railways which ZNBC can help to inform the masses.