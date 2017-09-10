VEEP dates Itezhi Tezhi

Vice President Inonge Wina is on Sunday expected in Itezhi Tezhi District – Central Province for a two-day working visit.

Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe says Mrs. Wina will also commission a market constructed by government to improve the trading environment.

Mr. Kabwe has told ZNBC News in an interview that the Vice President will inspect the Itezhi Tezhi-Dundumwezi-Kalomo road which was commissioned by President Edgar Lungu on July 11, 2017.

He says the contractor has so far covered about 20 kilometers of works.

Mr. Kabwe says Mrs. Wina will also inspect a livestock disease centre being constructed by government in the district.